Premiere: Otik ‘Thousand Year Stare’

Next up on Mr. Mitch’s Gobstopper Records is London-via-Bristol bass manipulator and UK techno innovator, Otik. Hear the intoxicating ambience and syrupy grooves of ‘Thousand Year Stare’ now

B4CACEA6-F153-4215-927F-DDF4B43DA27E.jpg
Eoin Murray
Thursday, April 2, 2020 - 16:38

Otik will release his new EP, ‘Thousand Year Stare’ via Mr. Mitch’s Gobstopper Records on 17th April. 

Following his stunning ‘Wetlands’ EP on Midland’s InterGraded in February, the Bristol-born, London-based producer’s latest four tracker is an intoxicating collection of lush club sounds, in keeping with both his hometown’s dedication to bass-weight and atmosphere, and the “techno-dancehall” rhythms championed by Gobstopper. 

The EP’s title track is a perfect mood setter, with spacious, fresh exhalations and crisp chimes coursing around its syrupy and psychedelic groove. Check it out below. 

Pre-order ‘Thousand Year Stare’ here.

Looking for more sounds like this? Check out Otik’s Fresh Kicks mix and Mr. Mitch’s On Cue mix.  

