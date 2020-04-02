Premiere: Otik ‘Thousand Year Stare’

Otik will release his new EP, ‘Thousand Year Stare’ via Mr. Mitch’s Gobstopper Records on 17th April.

Following his stunning ‘Wetlands’ EP on Midland’s InterGraded in February, the Bristol-born, London-based producer’s latest four tracker is an intoxicating collection of lush club sounds, in keeping with both his hometown’s dedication to bass-weight and atmosphere, and the “techno-dancehall” rhythms championed by Gobstopper.

The EP’s title track is a perfect mood setter, with spacious, fresh exhalations and crisp chimes coursing around its syrupy and psychedelic groove. Check it out below.

Pre-order ‘Thousand Year Stare’ here.

Looking for more sounds like this? Check out Otik’s Fresh Kicks mix and Mr. Mitch’s On Cue mix.