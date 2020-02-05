A decade of DJing: how technology changed the art form

In the last decade, trends came and went — thank you vaporwave, lo-fi house and hypnagogic pop — but some of the most profound and lasting shifts in our sphere were shaped by evolutions in the tools of the trade. A new style of DJing emerged, applying a collagist sensibility to an irreverent and eclectic selection of material.

Frequently described as “deconstructed,” this style was made possible not only by the subversive artistic vision of DJs like Total Freedom and Venus X, but by the actual tools at their disposal. And as globalising forces brought digital technology and high-speed internet to new localities, musical feedback loops delivered radical new sounds from cities like Kampala, Durban, Shanghai and Cairo.

In 2020, some of the world’s most exciting DJs are absorbing these influences and approaching their toolkit with a fresh mindset. The old rules of DJing? They’re there to be broken.

By 2010, software like Serato and Traktor had already produced a generation of laptop DJs, but with faster and more reliable USB technology coming in, plenty of DJs started carrying their whole record collections on a keyring. Crucially, that also made DJing much cheaper, opening it up to bedroom hobbyists and newbies. Critics moaned that “anyone” can be a DJ now — and they didn’t even need to own any records. And for USB-toting DJs, Rekordbox has quietly but dramatically altered the DJing mindset by enabling track organisation in increasingly complex systems.

This shift to digital DJing has made certain skills much easier — most obviously, beatmatching. But through certain fresh innovations — hot cues, wide pitch, and the controversial sync button among them — the art of DJing has been blown wide open, offering new opportunities for experimentation which, in turn, have led young producers to create genuinely new sounds and styles.

DJing with USBs was once ridiculed by the old guard, just as CDJs were scoffed at in the ’00s. The sync button makes life too easy for newbies, they said; skills are being lost. In 2020, a DJ can show up to a gig with a record collection in their pocket, inscribed with metadata that lets them flick through tracks by artist, genre, BPM, or any ridiculous tag system they can invent, as perfected by playlist obsessives like Avalon Emerson and Objekt. Press sync and you’re away.