New exhibition celebrates dub reggae’s London legacy

Coming to the Museum of London

Amy Fielding
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 17:53

A new exhibition celebrating dub reggae in London is set to open this year.

Coming to the Museum of London in May, the Dub London exhibition will explore the music and culture's legacy in the city, from showcasing the Channel One Soundsystem from Notting Hill Carnival, to dub reggae's influence on modern music genres. 

Along with photographs and artwork, the exhibtion will look at the cultural impact of Reggage record shops, with a record shop curated especially for the exhibition by Papa Face of Dub Vendor Reggae Specialist. There will also be a bespoke record collection on display.

The exhibition is part of Curating London, a four-year contemporary collecting programme with funding from Arts Council England, and part of the Museum of London's SoundClash season.

Dub London will run from the 8th May until the end of August 2020, and will be free entry to all. Find out more about the exhibition here.

Topics

Dub Reggae reggae London Dub London Museum of London Channel One Soundsystem

